Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke join Game of Thrones prequel

Former The Crown star Matt Smith and actress Olivia Cooke have signed on to star in the forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.



Smith has been cast as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen and heir to the throne, while Wanderlust actress Emma D'Arcy has been added to the line-up as the ruler's first-born, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.



The Outsiders star Paddy Considine was previously tapped to take on the role of the monarch.



Meanwhile, Sound of Metal's Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, daughter of Hand of the King, Otto Hightower.



The new series will be set some 300 years before the events of the hit HBO series. Production is set to begin in 2021 ahead of a 2022 debut.



The show will be based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's companion novel Fire & Blood, which maps the rise of House Targaryen.



Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the Game of Thrones episodes The Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night, is attached to take charge of the pilot and a few additional episodes, while other directors jumping on board are Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes, who will also serve as a co-executive producer.