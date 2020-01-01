Ray Fisher thanks fans for support after conclusion of Justice League enquiry

Justice League star Ray Fisher has thanked fans for their support after Warner Bros. announced it had concluded its enquiry into accusations of abusive conduct by the film's director Joss Whedon.

Back in July, Fisher aired his grievances against the filmmaker during reshoots for the film, accusing him of "abusive and unprofessional" behaviour.

The Cyborg actor's claims prompted a misconduct investigation into Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg, producers of the 2017 flick.

And months after he spoke up about alleged abuse during 2017 reshoots of Justice League and aired claims that sparked a public row between the star and studio Warner Bros., WarnerMedia has concluded an investigation into Fisher's allegations.

"WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” WarnerMedia said in a brief statement on Friday night, reported The Hollywood Reporter. No details were provided of what actions were taken.

Fisher shared his own cautious statement on Twitter shortly after, writing: "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way."

Last month Whedon announced he was stepping down from The Nevers, a series he was working on with WarnerMedia's HBO, saying in a statement, "I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change."