Gal Gadot excited for fans to see 'Wonder Woman 1984' over Christmas

The 35-year-old actress has reprised the role of Wonder Woman for the new Patty Jenkins-directed movie, and she's welcomed the decision to release the film on HBO Max amid the coronavirus pandemic.



She explained to Digital Spy: "Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that's gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn't have other better options.



"We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times. We felt like the movie was so relevant to what's happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you're like, 'OK, I just want people to watch the movie'.



"The idea of having people be able to watch the movie on a Christmas morning just warmed my heart."



Patty, 49, has also welcomed the decision to stream the movie on HBO Max, despite initially being reluctant to the idea.



The director - who helmed 2017's 'Wonder Woman' - said: "When I first heard the idea, I both felt sceptical and gasped with excitement. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's so right, something about it feels so right'.



"The reason being is if the point of going to the movie theatre, the reason that I love the theatrical experience, is communion with the audience and all sharing something together...



"The idea of being able to take something that puts me in a good mood and give it to other people when they could use something to put them in a good mood is profound to me, so I'm just honoured to get the chance."