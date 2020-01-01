NEWS Tyler Perry helping to cover defence fund for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Newsdesk Share with :





Tyler Perry has given Breonna Taylor's boyfriend a boost by helping him cover legal expenses for an upcoming battle against one of the police officers involved in the shooting at his home.



Taylor was shot dead during the police raid and now her boyfriend Kenneth Walker has been sued for injuring Kentucky cop Jonathan Mattingly by shooting him in the leg. Mattingly sued Walker for emotional distress and trauma after criminal charges against Walker were dropped.



Perry reportedly donated $100,000 (£75,000) to Walker's legal defence fund, which launched recently on GoFundMe.



The defendant maintains the police officers did not announce themselves before entering his home, and he fired his gun thinking they were burglars. Officers returned fire, shooting into the apartment 32 times, Taylor - a nurse with no criminal record - was struck five times and died in her hallway.



The cops insist they made it clear they were outside before breaking the door down.



Perry made the donation in four separate transactions on Sunday. The first two sums were for $10,000 each, followed by a pledge of $50,000 and finally $30,000.



The actor and producer was recently given the 2020 People's Champion prize at the E! People's Choice Awards for his contributions to the entertainment industry, philanthropy and for "continuing to inspire hope in people".