Robert Downey Jr. found it "hard" portraying Iron Man, but he is "eternally grateful" for his 10-year stint as the superhero.



The 55-year-old actor admitted in September that he was "done" with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character Tony Stark/ Iron Man was killed off in 'Avengers: Endgame', and the star has now told how he did "all [he] could" with his alter-ego, and found the part "creatively satisfying".



He said: "Each project is different. Playing Tony/ Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying.



"I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now.



"Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realise this is all part of the journey and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."



Downey Jr. still has big ambitions, but admitted he thinks about how much time he would have to spend away from his family whenever he gets a script nowadays.



"I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven’t done before. Evolving is key - the worst thing you can do is get in your own way.



"Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband and citizen, it’d be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what’s to come and the transition.



"As an actor, every time I get a script now, I think about the commitment and time I’d be away from my missus and kiddos."



In September, Downey Jr. admitted he was "excited" to see the future of Marvel.



Speaking about his involvement in the franchise after Tony was killed off, he said: "That's all done. As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go.



"I also think that Marvel is on this journey now. They’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes."