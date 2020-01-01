NEWS James Gunn 'shocked' people revealing he has never seen 'Goonies' Newsdesk Share with :





The 54-year-old filmmaker - who is known for helming films such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Super' - has confessed the 1985 family classic is the one movie he "pretends" he's watched so people aren't "outraged".



Comedian Mike Birbiglia asked his followers: "What a movie you consistently nod in agreement about having seen in casual conversation when in fact you've never seen it and never plan to see it? I'll start: Cold Mountain. (sic)"

To which, Gunn replied: "Goonies."



After Twitter exploded with his responses, Gunn put the question to his own followers.



He wrote: "People seem to be shocked my answer is Goonies. What movie do you nod & pretend you've seen just because you don't want to have to deal with your acquaintances being outraged you haven't seen it? This is my opportunity to be outraged with the movies you haven't seen."



And when the director revealed the top films people listed, some confused the list with movies he hasn’t seen himself.



He wrote: "Most common answers that are also incredibly outrageous:



Godfather 1&2 (but not 3!)

Die Hard

Jaws

2001

The Matrix

Back to the Future

Citizen Kane

Pulp Fiction

The Wizard of Oz

Rocky (sic)”



He then clarified: "This is not a list of movies I haven’t seen - I’ve seen all of them many times. It’s movies I find outrageous if you haven’t seen them.”



Elsewhere, Gunn also declared himself a “huge fan” of the late Alfred Hitchcock, but admitted he didn't enjoy his 1970 horror classic ‘Psycho’.



He wrote: "I'm a huge Hitchcock fan. I've seen almost all his films, & count a good amount of them among my favorite films of all time (NxNW, Vertigo, Rear Window, the Birds). I appreciate Psycho, but by the time I got to it I'd seen so many tropes based on the film I didn't enjoy it. (sic)"