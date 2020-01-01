NEWS Kylie Jenner vows to give her natural hair 'more love' Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who often wears wigs and extensions in a variety of shades - took to her Instagram Story to show off her current "real" shorter locks which are dyed red and admitted she should leave her hair like that more often.



She captioned the post: "my real hair is cuuute i gotta give it more love. (sic)"



The beauty mogul showing off her natural hair comes after the 23-year-old businesswoman - who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott - recently admitted she wants to “do more things” on her own YouTube channel where she can show off her authentic self to her fans.



Kylie previously opened up on the “constant pressure” she feels to maintain her “image” back in 2017, when she said she put on a “different persona” for the world.



She said: “There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with. In order to stay relevant for the public, I have to be on Instagram and I have to be on Snapchat just keeping people entertained. And then there’s who I really am around my friends. That’s who I want you guys to get to know.



“It’s way easier for me to post on Snapchat or Instagram than it is to be out in public. I just feel like for so long I’ve been putting on this different persona to the world - I felt like I started to depend on social media, feeling the need to post all the time. I feel like I have to keep up this idea of who I am.”



And at the time, Kylie also disagreed with those who said she has a “perfect life”.



She added: “[I] laugh. In their face. Nobody has a perfect life. The only different thing about me, or out of the ordinary, really, is probably just that I have nice things. But what you realise when you get there - when I know I could buy any car, any house - is that that happiness lasts two seconds.”