NEWS Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN Heroes Newsdesk Share with :





Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.



The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a surprise video aired during the special on Sunday night, in which she thanked the "individuals who stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met".



Admitting this year has been "universally challenging for everyone", Meghan added: "They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation.



“We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry."



Meghan's video was her first appearance since she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage earlier this summer, in a piece written for the New York Times.



"I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal," she wrote.



Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are parents to 18-month-old son Archie.