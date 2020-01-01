Denzel Washington encouraged co-star Chadwick Boseman to marry girlfriend

Denzel Washington urged the late Chadwick Boseman to marry Taylor Simone Ledward after seeing how they were together.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar winner opened up about working with Chadwick on his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and recalled offering the younger star, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 43 in August, a little relationship advice.

Chadwick and Taylor were dating when the Black Panther actor was shooting what was to be his final movie, and Denzel saw something beautiful between the pair and suggested his castmate should act upon it.

"They weren’t even married yet, and I used to watch how she took care of him, and I actually said to him, 'Man, you know, you need to put a ring on that finger', cause she kept her eye on him and she watched him," he explained.

"I'm like, 'Man, she loves that guy'. But I didn't know what we know now."

Washington, 65, further revealed that no one on the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom set even knew he was sick.

"Credit to him; he kept it to himself," Denzel added. "It was nobody’s business. He was there to deliver and he delivered."

Chadwick and Taylor were married in a private ceremony earlier in the year, which many people didn't know until after his death.