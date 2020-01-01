Victor Ortiz cleared of sexual assault charges

Boxer-turned-actor Victor Ortiz is officially in the clear after beating a series of sexual assault charges.

The Expendables 3 star was arrested in September 2018, six months after his accuser claimed she was attacked by Ortiz at a home in Oxnard, California.

He was slapped with felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration, for which he could have faced serious prison time if convicted.

Ortiz always maintained his innocence, and on Monday, prosecutors decided to drop all charges, admitting they could not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, reported TMZ.

In a statement, the 33-year-old fighter said: "Although I was confident this would be the result, this still has been a terrible and unimaginable ordeal that I am relieved to put behind me."

He went on: "With this case no longer my focus, I look forward to picking up and advancing my boxing and entertainment careers."

"I can't wait to get back in the gym. I also look forward to spending my time with my two young children, my family and loyal friends without the weight of these charges hanging over me and my loved ones," Ortiz shared.

The former welterweight world champion, who lost his World Boxing Council title to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in 2011, hasn't fought professionally since his arrest, which cost him his September 2018 bout with John Molina, Jr.