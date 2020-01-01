NEWS The Sopranos cast reuniting for charity livestream Newsdesk Share with :





The stars and creators of mob drama The Sopranos are getting the gang back together for an online reunion this Friday to support New York City firefighters.



Actor Steve Buscemi, a former firefighter who both starred in and directed episodes of the multi Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series, will reunite with Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Tim Van Patten, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt, and Steven Van Zandt for the charity event, during which they will read a new segment written specifically for the fundraiser by creator David Chase and writer Terence Winter.



The get-together will benefit Friends of Firefighters, a non-profit organisation providing mental health services and support to both active and retired first responders and their families.



It will take place at 7pm ET on fundraising platform Tiltify's Twitch page.



The Sopranos ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007 and starred the late James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano,



The reunion news comes three months before Chase's movie prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, is set to launch in March, starring Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano.



The film, directed by Alan Taylor, also stars Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Billy Magnussen, Leslie Odom, Jr., Corey Stoll and mob movie heavyweight Ray Liotta.