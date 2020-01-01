NEWS Jeff Bridges shaves head amid cancer battle Newsdesk Share with :





Jeff Bridges is "feeling good" after shaving his head as he battles lymphoma.



The Big Lebowski star showed off his new look in a post on Twitter on Monday, as he revealed he'd taken in a furry new companion.



"Here's the latest," he tweeted. "Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy - Monty. Had a Birthday - 71, man."



The message was accompanied by a photo of Bridges lounging outdoors with his new pet.



Meanwhile, he also shared an update with fans via his personal website, highlighting the importance of music and supporting struggling artists during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as encouraging fans to donate to food charity No Kid Hungry.



"The health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we're on course or not - we're off course - especially during the COVID deal," he wrote, adding a link to the organisation.



Bridges went public with his cancer diagnosis in October.



"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," the Oscar winner tweeted at the time. "Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.



"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."