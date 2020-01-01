Zack Snyder: 'Justice League will be R-rated'

Zack Snyder has confirmed his Justice League director's cut will be R-rated.

The filmmaker is releasing his highly-anticipated version of the DC Comics superhero blockbuster on HBO Max next year, and he's revealed that his four-hour cut is going to tip censors over the edge.

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R – that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "We haven't heard from the (Motion Picture Association), but that's my gut."

Ben Affleck's bad language while playing Batman in the movie is also one of the reasons Snyder feels Justice League will be R-rated, along with Ray Fisher's performance as a disgruntled Cyborg, and the movie's main villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) on a murderous rampage.

"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half," Snyder quipped.

He also teased the possibility that Justice League could be heading to cinemas, as well as premiering on HBO Max, in light of the news that Warner Bros. is putting its entire roster of 2021 movies on the streaming service.

"I'm a huge fan and a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we're already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it's coming to HBO Max," the director explained, before adding that the studio's controversial decision to shift its big name blockbusters onto TV screens was a "knee-jerk reaction" to the global health crisis.

"It felt like a pretty bold move and that maybe the implication wasn't 100 per cent thought out," he stated.

Snyder was the original director of 2017’s Justice League, but Joss Whedon took over when he dropped out during post-production after a family tragedy.