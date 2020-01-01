NEWS Chris Pine to star in new Dungeons & Dragons movie Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Pine is in talks to star in a new movie inspired by cult role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.



The Wonder Woman star is in negotiations to lead the ensemble cast in the live-action project, which Game Night filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley signed on to write and direct last year.



Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the tabletop classic is known for featuring war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, and reversals of fortune. The game involves various characters such as humans, elves, and orcs, uses multisided dice, and play is overseen by a host known as the Dungeon Master.



According to Deadline, Goldstein and Daley are planning to begin production on the Paramount/eOne project in the first quarter of 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, ahead of a May 2022 release.



The movie has been in the works for years. At one point, it was set to star Ansel Elgort and be directed by Goosebumps' Rob Letterman for Warner Bros., but after a legal battle over Hasbro ownership rights, it moved to Paramount. At first, The Lego Batman Movie’s Chris McKay was hired to helm the project before he was replaced by Goldstein and Daley last year.



Dungeons & Dragons was previously made for the big screen in 2000, but the film, starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Justin Whalin, was a critical and commercial flop.



Despite failing to impress fans, two sequels followed - Wrath of the Dragon God debuted on TV in 2005, and another, 2012's The Book of Vile Darkness, was released straight to DVD.



Pine will soon be seen reprising his role as Steve Trevor alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 and he's currently working on Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.