Jamie Foxx: 'My sister's death caused my family so much pain'

Jamie Foxx has detailed his pain in the aftermath of his sister's death.

DeOndra Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome, died in October at the age of 36, with the Ray star speaking to U.S. TV show Extra about how he's been coping in the wake of her untimely passing.

“You know what? We are getting along," Foxx said when asked how he had been dealing with his sibling's death. "Earlier, when it happened, it was so abrupt. It was so much pain, man. My mother, my father, and my sister, they all live with me – it was so much pain."

Remembering his sister, Jamie said she was a "light" who made the world a better place.

“Watch the Blame It on the Alcohol (music) video – she was the premier dancer on that," the 53-year-old smiled. "There's not a time she wouldn't be at my house at my parties I would throw and go with me and light the world on fire. A few times Chris Brown would just stop by unannounced and just dance with my sister. All of those little things we will remember and will continuously remember her in a joyous way.

"When I tell you that was my baby, and that was my father's baby, my sister’s sister, who we just thought was a light."

Following DeOndra's death, Jamie took to social media to break the sad news.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... Deondra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive... Deondra you have left a hole in my heart but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love," he wrote at the time.