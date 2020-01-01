Josh Brolin strips off online

Josh Brolin is really enjoying life in the great outdoors after stripping nude to enjoy a cup of coffee.

The Avengers: Infinity War star shared the risque shot on Instagram on Tuesday when he posed on some outdoor furniture with his feet up on the table as he sipped from a red mug in the middle of a desert.

"At the end of the day a life will (be) judged by how often you were naked," he captioned the image, which he credited as taken by his wife, Kathryn.

"Nobody told (me) they meant metaphorically," Brolin added.

The action man, who is no stranger to going nude on social media, won't have too many more opportunities to relax solo - he and Kathryn are expecting their second child imminently.

The couple, who relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia in August are already parents to daughter Westlyn, who turned two last month. Kathryn, a former model, was a personal assistant to Josh before the pair starting a romantic relationship in 2013. They married in September 2016.

Brolin is also dad to two adult kids from his first marriage to Alice Adair.