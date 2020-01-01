Bella Thorne faces backlash for OnlyFans boast

Bella Thorne is facing a new backlash online after boasting about becoming an early adopter of adult subscription service OnlyFans.

The former Disney star-turned-sex positivity advocate joined the platform in August and began offering up raunchy photos of herself to her fans at various price points, helping her to set a new record by earning $1 million (£750,000) on her first day of going live.

However, her big payday prompted OnlyFans bosses to introduce new price limits on tips and pay-per-view posts, causing an uproar among sex workers, who have used the site to boost their income, particularly during the coronavirus crisis.

Now Thorne has ticked off other users once again, after taking to her Instagram Stories timeline and claiming to have paved the way for people to use OnlyFans more openly.

"Everyone jumping on OnlyFans but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool (sic)," she posted.

"Legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat y'all were scared," she continued, claiming: "This keeps happening to me hahahah (sic)."

Responding to the comments, one follower wrote: "Hey @bellathorne, I've been making my living on onlyfans for like a year and a half now after seeing the success other sex workers had been having for quite some time on there. Tell me again how you did it first? Unclear on the timeline."

"It's the audacity for me," remarked another.

Cardi B and model Blac Chyna were already among the recognisable faces on the platform before Thorne's arrival, and in recent months, stars like rapper Tyga, actor Tyler Posey, and model Amber Rose have also been providing raunchy content for paying subscribers.