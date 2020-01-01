Tom Cruise rages at Mission: Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

A recording of the movie star's tantrum has been obtained by The Sun editors, who posted it online on Tuesday.

In the furious rant, Cruise unloads on the crew after noticing lapses in social distancing protocols that he helped put in place as one of the blockbuster's producers.

"We're the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us, because they believe in us and what we're doing," he raged.

"I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise continued.

"I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it (adhere to health and safety rules) you're fired, and if I see you do it again, you're f**king gone...!" he vented.

Cruise then added: "That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down... I am beyond your apologies. We are not shutting this f**king movie down."

Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible film was one of the first blockbusters to resume filming after the COVID crisis shut down productions all over the world and there have been unconfirmed reports of filming delays due to coronavirus-related issues.