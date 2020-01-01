NEWS Matthew McConaughey struggling with 'anticipation fatigue' during Covid-19 pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey has been struggling with the "limbo" part of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Dallas Buyers Club star has been in lockdown alongside wife Camila Alves and their three children, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and seven-year-old Livingston amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been finding it hard that he can't see the end of the road.



"Limbo is the hardest part," McConaughey said on Good Morning Britain.



"We all do better when we have a definitive yes or no or understanding when the end is going to be of some crisis," he went on, adding: "We haven’t had that for some time, so it’s been sort of a one-way ticket to limbo."



McConaughey explained: "Quite a few of us get what I call ‘anticipation fatigue’. For the last eight months every night many people are going to bed thinking maybe tomorrow it is over, and then they are let down… you are burning thirty, forty per cent of your energy because you are thinking maybe it will be over soon.”



However, despite the challenges, McConaughey has been doing his best to see positives in the situation.



He shared: "As soon as this became inevitable, I chose to say, ‘What are the assets of this?’"



Noting that his kids are spending more time with their grandmother and parents, and learning self-reliance, McConaughey contemplated: "(My children) are learning how to double down on their creative hobbies that maybe they wouldn’t have had time to do if they were in school."



The 51-year-old mused: "And if anything they are going to have one hell of a story to tell, that other generations are not going to be able to tell... When you are stripped down to your necessities, you are forced to think, ‘What is it I value?’ and maybe rearrange what we value in life."