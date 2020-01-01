NEWS Will Smith stuns teenager with Snapchat series surprise Newsdesk Share with :





Will Smith has launched the second season of his Snapchat series by handing out a hard-to-find Playstation 5 package to a teen battling cancer.



Smith teamed up with pal Jason Derulo to plan the big surprise for Will From Home, which premiered earlier this week, announcing he plans to celebrate real-life heroes' selflessness and bravery.



His first target was 14-year-old Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April and has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments during the Covid lockdown. Because of pandemic restrictions, the teen had been isolated from his father Chuck, so Chuck took to dancing in the car park to lift his son's spirits.



"When Aiden looked out the window, this is what he saw: his dad dancing in the parking lot dressed in the brightest colours he could find," Will said in the clip.



At the time Aiden opened a box containing his PS5, the systems weren't available to the public.



Smith also made a $10,000 (£7,500) donation to the Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where he and Derulo surprised the teenager.



Alicia Keys, Lil Nas X and Ludacris are also lined up to make appearances on Will's 10-episode series.