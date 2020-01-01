Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals hidden talents in new campaign to support the arts

Paul Mescal is the star of a new short film released today, which features the acclaimed Irish actor performing a unique dance routine inspired by the events of 2020.Mescal who shot to fame in the hit TV show ‘Normal People’ performs a 90-second contemporary dance composition in the film titled ‘Lockdown’, which sees him capture the mood of a tumultuous year.The release of the film marks the launch of a new campaign that aims to support performers in the arts who have adversely affected by the impact of the pandemic.Mescal, who was recently named Breakthrough Actor of the Year, choreographed the dance performance to communicate the emotions and feelings he felt during lockdown.The film was created and shot by Samsung to launch a new initiative called ‘Samsung Spotlight’, which aims to champion emerging creatives in the arts and provide a platform for them to showcase their skills and talents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The entire performance was shot in ultra-high definition 8K video on the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone.In the new film Mescal uses contemporary and modern dance, as well acting and physical theatre, to tell a personal story about the impact of the pandemic.The highly emotive performance takes place in an abandoned warehouse, in which Mescal searches for a new stage, following the closure of theatre-stages and venues across the UK & Ireland.The film, which is set to a rousing classical score, sees the actor travel through the warehouse and perform to imaginary audience of mannequin-statues, symbolic of an absent audience that cannot be present due to the pandemic.The performance includes Mescal leaping into the air, crawling across the floor, and ‘tutting’ – a street dance style based on angular movements that create shapes and patterns with the arms and fingers.‘Lockdown’ was choregraphed over an intensive 3-day period in London during lockdown with. Movement Director and former Strictly Come Dancing choreographer Richard Marcel worked closely with Paul to create the routine.Paul Mescal said:“This project took me totally out of my comfort zone as I am not a dancer. Movement is something I loved doing at drama school and something that I’ve missed doing since entering the industry.“There are thousands of performers in the arts industry that have been affected by the closures of theatres, venues and stages who have and are going through an incredibly challenging time.I’m really proud to launch Samsung Spotlight which aims to help performers by giving them a platform to showcase their talents. I can’t wait to see what type of performances people come up with and I’m looking forward to judging the entries.”