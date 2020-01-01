NEWS Gwen Stefani lands her first victory as The Voice judge Newsdesk Share with :





Gwen Stefani landed her first win in five seasons as a judge on U.S. TV show The Voice on Tuesday night, as her act Carter Rubin emerged victorious.



The Hollaback Girl star's talented teenage singer beat Gwen's fiance Blake Shelton's acts Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan, Kelly Clarkson's Desz and John Legend's John Holiday to become the youngest male winner in the history of the programme.



After 15-year-old Rubin was crowned winner, Gwen took to her Instagram page to celebrate - sharing a video in which she and Rubin celebrated in social distancing style, as she said: "Oh my God, this is so crazy. We are trying to understand that this is happening right now."



Carter, meanwhile, shared a black and white snap of himself on stage, and wrote: "Words will come later. but all i can say is thank you."



Gwen later posted a backstage video on Instagram Stories in which she gloated about her win, with her telling viewers: "I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice, OK? Just so you know," as she pans the camera around to him shaking his head in disapproval.



"This show's rigged," he quipped.



However, he later offered up his congratulations on Twitter by writing, "Congrats on the win @gwenstefani! I’ll let this one slide! @carterjrubin... if anyone beat #TeamBlake, I’m glad it’s you!!!!"