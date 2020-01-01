NEWS Anna Kendrick thanks hacker as she returns to Twitter Newsdesk Share with :





Anna Kendrick has jokingly thanked her Twitter hacker for helping her reconnect with old friends.



On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect star returned to Twitter for the first time since her account was targeted at the weekend and a string of offensive messages were posted, and she joked that she'd found the silver lining in the security breach.



"Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn't heard from in years reached out to let me know," she posted. "So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers."



The actress also shared a genuine message of thanks to late-night Showtime host The Kid Mero for helping her restore her account - which has had all of the fake tweets removed - back to normal.



"Also shout out to the FIRST person to get me in touch with someone from Twitter before anyone else managed to do anything helpful @THEKIDMERO... What a f**king legend," she wrote.



On Saturday evening, around 30 tweets featuring offensive language, including the N-word, were sent from Kendrick's account and her Twitter bio was updated to Thug.org.



Her rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the account was compromised and had been secured.