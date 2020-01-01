NEWS Ted Danson's new show on hiatus after positive coronavirus tests Newsdesk Share with :





Production on Ted Danson's upcoming comedy series Mr. Mayor has been suspended until January after a series of positive Covid-19 tests on set.



Filming was paused earlier this week after cast and crew members were alerted to the first batch of positive results, and producers subsequently decided to begin their planned winter break a little earlier than scheduled, reports Deadline.



An email sent out to staff members read: "Production of Mr. Mayor has officially shut down starting tomorrow, December 15th until 2021. We will return after the planned winter/holiday hiatus."



It's not clear if 72-year-old Danson or his co-stars, including Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan, were among those potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

Variety reports six positive tests came back, as a result of regular testing.



In Mr. Mayor, Danson portrays a retired businessman who enters the race to become the mayor of Los Angeles to prove he's "still got it". The show was created by Tina Fey, who is also acting as co-executive producer on the series.



It's set to begin airing in the U.S. on 7 January.