Oliver Stone receives Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Oliver Stone has put his health in the hands of Russian medics after receiving the nation's COVID-19 vaccination.

The Platoon director has been in the country filming a documentary about climate change and reveals he recently got in line to be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine - even though there have been concerns about side effects for people over the age of 60.

"I got a vaccine a few days ago," he told the local Channel One station in an interview which was then reported on by The Moscow Times, sharing: "I don't know if it'll work but I heard good things about the Russian vaccine."

"I'm hopeful," he added: "It's a very good vaccine, I don't understand why it's being ignored in the West."

In another portion of the interview, Stone contemplated: "America somehow in its madness believes that China and Russia are enemies - I don't."

He explained: "I see Russia and China as great partners of ours to fight climate change, to go into the future with."

The medics behind Sputnik V claim their vaccine has an efficacy rate of 91.4 per cent.

The news of Stone's vaccination emerges as frontline medical staff and those who are high-risk have started to receive the Pfizer jab in the U.S. and U.K., with trials showing their drug is 95 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms.

U.S. government officials are also poised to approve the emergency use of another vaccine, developed by Moderna scientists.