Christopher Walken has never owned a cellphone or computer, admitting the age of technology has passed him by.

The 77-year-old actor made an appearance The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday via video software Zoom but confessed that someone had to come and set it up for him.

"Because I don't have a cellphone or a computer," he explained.

When host Colbert asked if he was "morally, philosophically, emotionally opposed" to technological devices, Walken replied: "No, no. I just got to it too late. I think I'm right at a certain age where it just passed me by. I never got involved in it."

He went on: "The other thing is cell phones, and that sort of thing, is a little bit like a watch. If you need one, somebody else has got it," he continued.

The Deer Hunter star added that people are "very nice about letting me borrow things", before revealing he's never sent an email or text and had never been on Twitter.

When it comes to filming a movie, Walken is loaned a cell phone by the production team, but "it's more so that they can find me".

"If I ever want to use it, someone has to dial it for me, that sort of thing," he sighed.