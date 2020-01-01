NEWS Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig took salt baths while filming Wonder Woman 1984 Newsdesk Share with :





Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig resorted to taking salt baths during the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 as the gruelling stunt work required for the superhero movie left their bodies feeling the burn.



Gadot has reprised her role in the follow up to 2017's Wonder Woman, with Wiig joining the cast as the villainous Barbara Minerva. The pair faced off in action scenes throughout the movie, and the Israeli actress told Live with Kelly and Ryan that she and Wigg both took a large number of salt baths to tend to their resulting aching muscles.

"We were both like, 'How tired are you right now?'" Gadot recounted.



She then recalled both women usually remarked: "'Oh I’m so tired, I'm still recovering from yesterday'."



"Each of us, not together, had so many salt baths, because we were aching," Gadot explained.



The actress divulged that she loved working with Wiig, as there was someone to "share the burden with" through the film's challenging fight sequences.



"Knowing that I don't have to suffer and do all the physical work always makes me feel better," Gadot joked.



"No, I'm just kidding," she went on: "(Wiig) is fun and funny and open and smart, and just like the sweetest person one could every ask to work with. And she’s such a generous partner."



Wonder Woman 1984 has been released to select theatres and will be available on streaming service HBO Max in the U.S. on Christmas Day.