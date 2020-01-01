NEWS Florence Pugh to take the lead in big screen adaptation of 'The Maid' Newsdesk Share with :





As per Deadline, the 'Little Women' star will portray Molly, a maid at the Regency Grand Hotel, who "leaves every room perfect and pristine, while getting to know each guest’s dirty secrets."



A description of the Universal flick, which is based on Nita Prose's upcoming tome of the same name, is as follows: "A 'Clue'-like, locked-room whodunnit, 'The Maid' explores Molly’s descent into the murderous underbelly of her gilded workplace, while telling a timely story about the strengths of our differences."



The book itself won't be released until 2022.



Meanwhile, it was just revealed that the 24-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova from the upcoming 'Black Widow' movie in the Disney+ Marvel series, 'Hawkeye'.



Florence and Vera Farmiga have boarded the upcoming TV show, which stars Jeremy Renner as the master archer Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as his protégé Kate Bishop – who also fights crime under the name 'Hawkeye'.



Vera is set to take on the role of Kate's mother, Eleanor Bishop.



Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon have also joined the series, which is currently filming in New York City and is expected to be released in 2021.



In 'Black Widow’, Florence stars opposite Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff.



The movie's director Cate Shortland previously hinted that the movie will see Scarlett's character "hand the baton" to Florence's alter-ego as she bids farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Cate said: "(Kevin Feige, Marvel boss) realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction.



"And we didn't know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn't know how great.



"Scarlett is so gracious, like, 'Oh, I'm handing her the baton.' So it's going to propel another female storyline."