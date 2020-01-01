Sia fires back at critics over her decision to cast Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen

Sia has defended her decision to cast dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler as an autistic character in her directorial debut, Music.

The Australian star was criticised for casting a non-autistic actress in the role, but she insists her frequent collaborator Ziegler, 18, was the best choice.

"There is no way I could have used someone of Maddie's level of functioning to play her," Sia told an Australian publication via ET. "I also needed a dancer, for her (character's) imaginary life."

Maddie plays the autistic half-sister of Kate Hudson's newly-sober character in the movie.

The 44-year-old Chandelier hitmaker previously fired back at criticism over her casting on Twitter, writing: "Grrrrrrrrrr. F**kity f**k why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY."

She added: "I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f**king prostitutes or drug addicts but as doctors, nurses and singers. F**king sad nobody's even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place."

Music is released in Australia in early January, before hitting screens around the world.