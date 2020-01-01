Chris Pine loved shooting Don't Worry Darling with Harry Styles

Chris Pine was bowled over by his co-star Harry Styles when they shot the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling.

The 40-year-old actor appears alongside the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker and Florence Pugh in Olivia Wilde's latest directorial project, and he was full of praise for the singer and actor.

"Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met. Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool," Pine told Entertainment Tonight, as he heaped praise on Wilde and his co-stars.

"It's a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard."

Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Dunkirk.

The movie follows Pugh as unhappy 1950s housewife Alice, who begins to question her own sanity when she notices strange things happening in her utopian neighbourhood in California, and suspects her picture-perfect husband Jack, played by Styles, is hiding a dark secret.

Wonder Woman 1984 star Pine had a blast filming the movie and said the experience was made better by Wilde, who also stars in the psychological thriller.

"The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful. The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted," Pine explained. "Shooting was wonderful. Olivia is very clear about what she wants."

Pine previously worked with Pugh on 2018's Outlaw King, and joked that he wants to meet her parents so he can tell them how well they've done raising their daughter.

"Florence is an incredible actress. I can't speak more highly of her. This is the second time I've worked with her, and every time I work with her, I say, 'I have to meet your parents, because however they raised you, they should be teaching seminars'," he smiled.