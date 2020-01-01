NEWS Kate Beckinsale replaces Isla Fisher in comedy series Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Beckinsale has stepped in to replace Isla Fisher in comedy series Guilty Party.



Fisher pulled out of the project over pandemic-related circumstances, and now the English actress has signed on to lead the cast of the Rebecca Addelman show, directed by Trent O'Donnell.



She will play a struggling journalist trying to salvage her career by following the story of a young mum sentenced to serve life behind bars for murdering her husband - a crime she insists she didn’t commit.



Kate's last job was a small screen project, starring in British drama The Widow, opposite Charles Dance and Alex Kingston, in 2019.



She also has two new films currently in production; action movie Jolt alongside Jai Courtney, Bobby Cannavale, Stanley Tucci and Laverne Cox, and Charlie Day-directed comedy El Tonto, which boasts an all-star cast including John Malkovich, Jason Sudeikis, Common and Adrien Brody.



Meanwhile, Isla's new Disney flick Godmothered premiered earlier this month. The Australian will next star in animated comedy Back to the Outback with fellow Aussies Guy Pearce, Eric Bana and Tim Minchin in 2021.