Ellen DeGeneres suffering 'excruciating back pain' amid Covid-19 battle

Ellen DeGeneres is suffering from "excruciating back pain" while battling Covid-19.

The comedienne and talk show host, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week, took to Instagram on Wednesday to update fans on how she's doing, and revealed she's struggling with one symptom that she hadn't heard about before.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100 per cent, I feel really good," she began.

"One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people - back pain. Who knew? How come?"

Production on her U.S. daytime series, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been shut down until January while she battles the virus.

Ellen announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus on social media last week.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," she wrote in a note. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."

She told viewers she'll see them again "after the holidays" and signed off by asking them to "stay healthy and safe".