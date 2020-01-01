NEWS Hilary Duff: 'Lizzie McGuire reboot isn't going to happen' Newsdesk Share with :





Hilary Duff has announced the planned reboot of her TV show Lizzie McGuire has been scrapped.



The actress, who is currently pregnant with her third child, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the project is dead, insisting she really wanted to portray the grown-up Lizzie as authentically as possible - but officials at the Disney+ streaming service didn't agree with the direction of the revamped show.



In a lengthy note to fans, she wrote, "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.



"I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."



"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today," she continued. "It's what the character deserves.



"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."



A Disney spokesperson has since confirmed the series will not be going ahead - at least for the time being.



"Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories," the representative shared in a statement. "Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we've decided to hold off, and today, we informed the cast's representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series."



Progress on the Lizzie McGuire reboot ground to a halt earlier this year after the show's original creator, Terri Minsky, left the project in January amid creative differences with Disney bosses.



Duff subsequently hinted the dispute surrounded the more adult themes of the revamped series, which she was fighting network bosses to keep "real and relatable".



The original Lizzie McGuire series aired from 2001 to 2004.