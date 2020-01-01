NEWS Bad Bunny to star alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train Newsdesk Share with :





Bad Bunny has landed a role alongside Brad Pitt in the action-thriller Bullet Train.



The Latin Grammy winner and platinum-selling singer, real name Benito Martínez Ocasio, has signed up to join the star-studded cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lady Gaga, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, and Michael Shannon, according to Deadline.



David Leitch, who previously directed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, will direct and oversee the script, which has been penned by screenwriter Zak Olkewicz.



The story is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle and follows five assassins who discover they are on the same high-speed bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka to embark on similar missions and begin to wonder who will survive long enough to make it off the train.



Oscar winner Pitt will be playing an American hitman named Ladybug, Taylor-Johnson will be portraying one called Tangerine, and King's deadly character is called Prince, while Gaga is reportedly playing a supporting role in the movie.



Grammy nominee Bad Bunny is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming comedy-drama American Sole, alongside Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, and Offset.



That film will follow two cash-strapped graduates as they try to make money fast in the after-market sneaker reselling business. It will be written and directed by Ian Edelman and produced by Kevin Hart.