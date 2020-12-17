NEWS Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75 Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘Star Wars’ actor was confirmed on Thursday (17.12.20) to have passed away via a post on his Facebook page, which claimed he had been battling health complications including “several years living with Parkinson’s disease”.



Jeremy was best known for playing the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original trilogy of ‘Star Wars’ movies between 1980 and 1983, as well as returning to the franchise for the final episode of the prequel trilogy - titled ‘Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ - in a cameo role, where he played a character named Captain Colton.



The post on Facebook read: “Jeremy died peacefully on 17th December 2020 following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease. He spent his final weeks in the wonderful care of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, close to the house where he and his wife Maureen had lived together for more than fifty years.”



Jeremy is survived by his wife, his three sons, and his 10 grandchildren, who will “miss him terribly”.



The statement continued: “Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days. Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond; TV series the Newcomers, Doctor Who, Agony and Robin of Sherwood, and several West End theatre productions. Away from the screen Jeremy was a talented footballer and cricketer. He also supported a number of charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital who saved his granddaughter’s life. He was devoted to his wife, three sons and ten grandchildren, who all love him dearly and will miss him terribly.”



The actor had stepped away from public life in 2018, when he announced he would no longer be attending ‘Star Wars’ conventions.