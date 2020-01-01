Tyler Perry splits from model girlfriend

Tyler Perry has confirmed he has split from his girlfriend Gelila Bekele.

The actor and director began dating the model and activist back in 2007 after they met at a Prince concert, but they have now decided to go their separate ways.

Confirming the news in an Instagram post, Tyler wrote: "This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like."

He went on: "Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!"

The star concluded on a reflective note, adding: "In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let's look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

A source has revealed the former couple, parents to six-year-old son Aman, split "amicably".

The insider told People magazine: "They amicably split some time ago and remain close friends. Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son."

Perry previously hailed his 34-year-old girlfriend as the only "person on this planet" he'd want to spend his life with.

Back in 2017, he said, "There's no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she's amazing."