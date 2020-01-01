Honey Boy director offers support to FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf sexual battery claims

Honey Boy director Alma Har'el has offered her support to FKA Twigs after her leading lady accused co-star Shia LaBeouf of sexual battery during their off-set romance.

Twigs has filed suit against her ex, claiming he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times during their brief relationship, which began as they were making Har'el's acclaimed movie.

"I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs' courage and resilience," the filmmaker said in a statement to Variety.

"Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity," she went on, "I'm sending my love to her... and all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse."

Har'el added: "As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans, who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery."

She then declared that she wanted to make it clear that "none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence," noting: "I'm grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in Honey Boy and might feel less alone in their pain. I hope that they don’t take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery."

Har'el also disclosed that she will be donating to various domestic violence charities in FKA Twigs' name.

"I support and encourage victims in similar situations to speak up and seek help so they can create a path to safety and the healthy relationship they deserve," she said.