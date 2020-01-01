Mads Mikkelsen: 'I have had no contact with Johnny Depp over Fantastic Beasts role'

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he had Johnny Depp on speed dial, because it would make his research about Fantastic Beasts supervillain Gellert Grindelwald much easier.

The Danish actor has taken over from Depp in the film franchise after the Pirates of the Caribbean star was asked to step down following his loss of a libel trial against The Sun's publishers for publishing a story which labelled him as a "wife beater".

Now Mikkelsen is playing catch-up on the role.

"I’ve met him (Depp) once," Mikkelsen told AP Entertainment.

"I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that’s not the case," he went on.

"There’s nothing else I can do, to be honest," he admitted.

Mikkelsen explained picking up the character was not a simple task.

"The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do and then we’ll see what lands," he shared, remarking: "There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own."

Regarding Depp’s exit from the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series, Mikkelsen added: "It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad... These are sad circumstances."

The third Fantastic Beasts film is scheduled for release in July 2022.