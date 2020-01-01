NEWS Tom Hanks surprised Priscilla Presley spoke warmly of Elvis' manager Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Hanks has shared his surprise that Priscilla Presley had positive words to say about Elvis Presley's manager 'Colonel Tom' Parker, who he is set to play in an upcoming film.



Hanks told The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that as part of his research for the role as Parker in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, he and his wife Rita Wilson had dinner with Priscilla Presley.



Referring to the music entrepreneur's notorious reputation, Hanks remarked: "He was both a genius and a scoundrel."



"He was a very disciplined man, but also a guy who you might want to check your wallet to make sure you still have all those fives and 10s," he explained.



However, at the dinner, Priscilla refuted this.



"I was expecting to hear stories about the distrust she had for 'Colonel Tom' Parker over these many years," Hanks said, recalling: "(Priscilla) said, 'No. He was a wonderful man, and I wish he was alive today. He took really great care of us. He was a scoundrel in his way.'"



The real-life Parker died in 1997 age 87.



Work had commenced on Elvis in Luhrmann's native Australia in March when Hanks and his wife contracted COVID-19 and production had to stop. Filming has subsequently resumed in the U.S. and the movie, which stars Austin Butler as the titular character, is slated for a November 2021 release.