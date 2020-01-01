Maria Sharapova engaged

Retired tennis star Maria Sharapova is engaged.

The former Russian athlete, who bowed out of the sport in February this year, has accepted a proposal from British art dealer Alexander Gilkes after two years of dating.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram on Thursday, the bride-to-be wrote beside a slideshow of photos and videos of the pair, "I said yes from the first day we met... This was our little secret, wasn't it @gilkesa".

Gilkes also posted a sweet snap of the couple and captioned it, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova."

It will be the first marriage for Sharapova, and the second union for Gilkes. He was previously married to designer Misha Nonoo, a close friend of Meghan Markle, prior to their split in 2016.

Gilkes went to Eton College with Princes William and Harry, and is close friends with Princess Eugenie and Pippa Middleton.