George Clooney: 'It hurts to watch Batman & Robin'

George Clooney has joked it's "physically" painful for him to watch Batman & Robin.

The actor played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher's infamous 1997 comic-book movie alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris O'Donnell, and Uma Thurman, but it was a box office flop and was critically panned.

Clooney confessed during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show that he can't bear to watch the blockbuster and cringes if it pops up on his television.

"It's so bad that it actually hurts to watch," he quipped. "You'll be flipping the channels and it'll just pop up and I'm like 'Oh no, no, no.'"

The 59-year-old also revealed that everyone involved in the film, including script writer Akiva Goldsman and director Schumacher, who passed away in June, would take responsibility for it being so terrible.

"The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman - who's won the Oscar for writing since then - he wrote the screenplay. And it's a terrible screenplay, he'll tell you. I'm terrible in it, I'll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he'd say, 'Yeah, it didn't work.' We all whiffed on that one," Clooney joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also said Ben Affleck turned to him for advice when he was offered the part of Batman in Warner Bros.' box office flop, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

But despite his warnings about playing the famed superhero, Affleck accepted the role and "ended up doing a great job and I was wrong," Clooney said.