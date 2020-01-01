NEWS Gal Gadot had her own 'experience' with Joss Whedon on Justice League set Newsdesk Share with :





Gal Gadot has revealed she had her own "experience" with Joss Whedon on the set of 2017's Justice League.



The Israeli actress reprised her role of Wonder Woman in the superhero blockbuster alongside Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, and Ray Fisher. Whedon was brought in to replace director Zack Snyder following a family tragedy and the resulting film was a critical flop.



Earlier this year, Gadot's co-star Fisher accused Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set and WarnerMedia conducted an investigation into the allegations.



When asked about Fisher's claims in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gadot declined to get specific but revealed she had her own encounter with Whedon and it was resolved at the time.



"I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," she said. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon - I had my own experience with (him), which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."



Last week, WarnerMedia officials announced the investigation into the set of Justice League had been concluded and "remedial action has been taken", but declined to disclosed its findings or elaborate further.



In a separate interview with Variety, the Wonder Woman 1984 star revealed she had provided testimony as part of the investigation but doesn't know the outcome of it.



"I don't know what that means either," she said of the "remedial action", adding, "I'm curious to know what's going to be the outcome."



Gadot will next be seen as Wonder Woman in Snyder's cut of Justice League, which will be released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max early next year.