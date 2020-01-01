Tom Cruise shuts down Mission: Impossible 7 production for early Christmas break following rant

Tom Cruise has reportedly wrapped up production on Mission: Impossible 7 for Christmas earlier than planned following his headline-grabbing on-set rant.

The Hollywood action star lost his cool recently when he spotted members of the crew failing to stick to the Covid-19 safety protocols and launched into a furious tirade threatening to fire anyone who didn't take the rules seriously.

Days after audio of his rant was published, it is now being reported that the 58-year-old actor will be taking a break from filming the movie for an early Christmas holiday.

According to The Sun, Friday will be his final day on set for the year, and he will then be taking his private jet to Miami, Florida to spend some time with his son Connor.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it's not getting any easier - Christmas can't come soon enough," an insider told the outlet. "Tom has decided he's ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son."

The source added: "It's the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

During his rant, Cruise hinted at his exhaustion, claiming he was in constant contact with studios, insurance companies and producers as the production was seen as the "gold standard" for filming amid the pandemic.

Five members of the crew reportedly quit following the rant.