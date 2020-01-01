NEWS Leslie Odom Jr. in quarantine following Covid-19 exposure on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Newsdesk Share with :





Leslie Odom Jr. is isolating away from his family after being potentially exposed to Covid-19 during his recent in-person appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.



The Harriet star is being extra cautious after host Ellen revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus the day after his appearance on the show, with the star placing himself in quarantine away from his pregnant wife, Nicolette Robinson, and their daughter, Lucy.



"First and foremost, I hope Ellen is well, I haven't spoken to her, obviously I hope she's doing okay," he told the hosts on U.S. TV show Today.



The Smash star added he and his family are "getting our tests every day for the next 10 days, and quarantining from each other" as he looks out for Nicolette, who is pregnant with their second child.



"The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anywhere, we're doing our best," Leslie said. "I've got my mask in the house. You know, I'm double-masking in the house."



Leslie, who is most famous for playing Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton, wed Nicolette in 2012.