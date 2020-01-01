Katie Holmes makes new romance Instagram official

Katie Holmes has celebrated her 42nd birthday by going Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

The Batman Begins star has been linked to chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr. since September, and on Friday he shared a sweet black and white shot of the couple on Instagram in honour of the actress' special day.

In the snap, a smiling Holmes sits on Vitolo, Jr.'s lap and looks back at her man.

"The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person," he captioned the image, adding a heart emoji.

"Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" he went on.

Holmes reposted the picture on her Instagram Story timeline, marking the first time she has publicly acknowledged their romance.

A source previously told People magazine that Holmes and Vitolo have been in constant contact since the relationship began.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him," they said.

"She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it," the insider added.

Vitolo works at his family-owned restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, a downtown Manhattan hotspot often frequented by celebrities.

Holmes previously enjoyed a fiercely private relationship with Jamie Foxx for six years until 2019. Before that, she was married to Tom Cruise, who she divorced in 2012.