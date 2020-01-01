Gillian Anderson splits from Peter Morgan - report

Gillian Anderson has reportedly called it quits with The Crown creator Peter Morgan after four years of dating.

The X-Files star recently teamed up with Morgan to portray former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on season four of the hit Netflix royal drama, but now they have decided to part ways personally, according to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye.

The news has emerged weeks after Anderson insisted they had a great time working together on set: "Somehow, we managed to get through it OK, and it was fun and actually really lovely to do something together," she said in late November.

The former couple embarked on the romance in 2016, but never shared a home or had children together.

Anderson proclaimed in an interview with the Sunday Times in early 2020: “My partner and I don’t live together. If we did, that would be the end of us.”

Before her relationship with the British screenwriter and producer, Anderson dated Mark Griffiths, the father of her two sons, from 2006 to 2015.

She also has an adult daughter from her first marriage to Clyde Klotz, while Morgan has five children from his union to Lila Schwarzenberg.