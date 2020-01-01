Tamar Braxton believed son 'deserved better' as she discusses suicide attempt

Tamar Braxton has bravely opened up on her suicide attempt in a candid new interview.

The Love and War singer was found unresponsive by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso in a Los Angeles hotel room back in July and he raced her to the hospital, where she was revived.

She has since vowed not to take her second chance at life "for granted" and, speaking on an upcoming instalment of Peace of Mind With Taraji, the singer tells actress and host Taraji P. Henson she thought her seven-year-old son, Logan, would be better off without her

"Logan was the reason why I made that decision. I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him, being a fool on TV," Braxton admits, before breaking down in tears.

"I thought in that moment... Because I knew that’s not what my whole life really was. That’s not who I was. I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends," Braxton adds. "Here is this loudmouth ghetto mama."

During the forthcoming episode of the Facebook Watch show, which airs Mondays and Wednesdays, the singer and TV personality opens up about her mental breakdown, suicide attempt and what pushed her over the edge.

Earlier this year, Braxton told daytime talk show host Tamron Hall she was at the "lowest point" of her life back in July.

"I already felt dead. I felt choked. It was about feeling like I could never be myself and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the angry Black woman all the time," she candidly shared.