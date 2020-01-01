NEWS Patty Jenkins doubts she will direct 'Wonder Woman 3' Newsdesk Share with :





The 49-year-old director helmed the 2017 film and this year's sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984' - both of which starred Gal Gadot in the titular role - and while she and the team have a plot for the next instalment in the DC Extended Universe franchise, Patty has admitted it's unlikely she will be in charge of the third film.



The filmmaker also admitted it could be a long time before the movie sees the light of day, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the movie industry.



Appearing on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Patty said: “It’s interesting, I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for 'Wonder Woman 3' that we were super fired up about, but I’ve never felt this way before as much as I do now."



She continued: “I don’t think I’m doing it next and so I have to sort of wait and see where we are in the world, you know? What I wanted to talk about in ['WW84'] was very prescient to what I was feeling and what you were sort of feeling was coming. So now I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world.”



Patty insisted she “still love[s] the story, I’m sure parts of it, would come over to it, but … I’m trying to say [to myself], ‘Don’t decide. Don’t fall in love with anything. What would Wonder Woman do now? Like, what are you craving Wonder Woman to do now in this world?’”



Although she is unsure about the future of the franchise, Patty recently admitted she "could make 700" 'Wonder Woman’ movies because she loves the superheroine so much.



She said: "I loved getting to do it, and it felt very much like we were getting to talk about it now. And my favourite thing about 'Wonder Woman' is that we have a superhero book that stands for love and teaching love to mankind.



"That's why I feel like I could make 700 of these movies. There's nothing about this, that's like, 'I'm sick of that!'

"That's like life's journey for all of us, learning how to be more loving and better people. So, it's like having a metaphor to talk about the challenges that we all face. Trying to be better people is wild and wonderful."