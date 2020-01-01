Zendaya: ‘Malcolm & Marie shoot was challenging for everybody’

Zendaya and the cast and crew of upcoming movie Malcolm & Marie found shooting the film in quarantine challenging.

The Emmy-winning actress teamed up with her Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to make Malcolm & Marie during the Covid-19 lockdown, with the film only featuring two actors – Zendaya and John David Washington, who play a director and his girlfriend whose relationship is tested after they return home from his movie premiere and await critics' responses.

Talking to her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for Elle magazine, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress admitted some aspects of the shoot proved challenging.

“We got this idea that we could do a movie in quarantine safely with a very small number of people,” she said, recalling how the project came about. “We used some crew members from Euphoria who obviously didn’t have a job because filming had stopped. I was fascinated with this idea of shooting a film with just two characters. It was like a play. It was challenging for all of us, because it was shot in just one space. Being quarantined together was great in some ways, because it allowed us to workshop and really dig into the material while we were there.”

The 24-year-old shared that because they had to keep the crew and budget to a minimum, she was in charge of her hair and make-up and wore her own clothes.

And she found the experience “a little nerve-racking” because it was her and Levinson’s passion project.

“When you have an idea, and you’re putting your own money into it… it’s hard not to get a little bit insecure. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I really doing this?’ It was one of the first times I just went for something, and I’m so grateful and proud of it,” she added.

Malcolm & Marie, written and directed by Levinson, will debut on Netflix in February.