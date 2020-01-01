NEWS Elliot Page thankful for outpouring of love following transgender reveal Newsdesk Share with :





Elliot Page has thanked fans for their outpouring of "love and support" after coming out as non-binary and transgender.



The Juno star went public with his new identity in early December, when he requested to be referred to by the pronouns "he" and "they".



"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he announced at the time.



The actor also asked his followers for patience: "My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," he explained, adding: "I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."



Page's wife, Emma Portner, was quick to show her support.



"I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," the 26-year-old dancer, who married Page in 2018, shared on her Instagram account, which she has since deleted.

On Sunday, Page returned to Instagram to follow up, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," they wrote.



"Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other," he went on.



Page then asked fans to consider donating to two causes supporting transgender rights.

"If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline," he requested, before signing off: "See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot".